Mercy Aigbe's New House Remains In The Eyes Of The Storm Over Allegations Of Sugar Daddy

Mercy Aigbe has found herself in the middle of a controversy after a letter surfaced online that her house which was celebrated on social media was bought by her “sugar daddy”.



In the letter which was written as a Nollywood open script, the house she claimed to have put in 15 years of her hard work to build for herself, is a lie as it was a gift from her sugar daddy governor who many have alleged .



It has also been revealed that contrary to earlier held belief by Mercy that the house is located in a posh area of Lekki,those behind the story have also come out to reveal that the house is actually at an untarred street at Ogudu Ori Oke, area of Ogudu in Lagos State

