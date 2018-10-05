Money Politics Responsible For Corruption, Bad Governance – Sultan of Sokoto

Published:

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said that money- based politics is responsible for unprecedented corruption and bad governance in the country.





He made the assertion at the 23rd Ummah Convention, organised by the Ummah Movement, held in Abuja during the week.





The monarch regretted that the nation’s political culture had deteriorated and become increasingly mercantile, where money becomes everything, adding that leaders at all levels should take issues of leadership seriously.





Sultan said: “We cannot allow full reins to money politics and expect corruption to go away.





“This is partly responsible for bad governance that has characterised our polity, subverting our development, perpetrating poverty and eliciting the unending social conflicts.





“This money-based politics will continue to fuel the unprecedented corruption we see in our society; as a result of these, our pristine values as people have been supplanted and our future thrown into jeopardy.





“All leaders – political, spiritual and traditional – need to come together to salvage our polity from dangers that the current political culture poses. The consequences of ignoring these standards are already showing and we must not wait until the bubbles burst.”

