Missing General: Village Head, 3 Other Wanted Suspects Surrender To Police

The District Head of Dura Du Village in Jos South area of Plateau state, Yakubu Rapp, and three others have surrendered themselves to the police.





Police in Plateau state on Thursday declared Rap and seven others wanted in connection with the disappearance of Maj. Gen. Idris Alkali (rtd).





Spokesman for the force Tyopev Mathias confirmed this to reporters in an interview on Friday.





According to him, three other suspects, Timothy Chuwang, Mathew Chuwang, and Stephen Chuwang, also reported to the police on Friday.





The Command’s spokesman said some of the suspects came alongside with their lawyers.





A source said the other suspects were also ready to surrender themselves but were waiting to see how the persons who already surrendered to the police would be treated.





They were said to have arrived in the Police Command Headquarters in Jos by 10 am accompanied by the lawyer representing the community, Matthew Godfree.





The suspects were sighted in the office of the Officer-in-Charge (Homicide Department).

