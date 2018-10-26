Nigerian Army Uncovers Shallow Grave Where Missing General Was Buried

Published:





General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Major General Benson Akinroluyo, made this known on Friday, as he announced the discovery of a shallow grave.





Alkali was declared missing on 3 September, after he left Abuja to Bauchi.





The Army had on 29 September announced the recoveries of his vehicle and personal effects from a pond at Dura-Du community in Jos South.





Briefing newsmen in Jos, the Plateau state capital, on Friday, Akinroluyo said: ”You would recall that on September 2, 2018, at about 8:00pm, unknown gunmen attacked a shopping complex located at Lafande Community on the outskirt of Jos metropolis in Dura-Du District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.”





“As a result of the attack, 11 people were killed while others sustained various degrees of injuries. The attack triggered protest by the people of the area on the morning of September 3, 2018.”





According to the Commander, many youths blocked the Eastern Bypass with stones and other dangerous objects.





Akinroluyo disclosed that Alkali, who is the immediate past Chief of Administration in the Nigerian Army, was travelling alone in his black Toyota Corolla car from Abuja to Bauchi via Jos same day.





He said that the youths stopped Akali’s car and he introduced himself as a general to the hoodlums who had barricaded the road that he was just passing through to Bauchi.





From Akinroluyo’s account, the senior officer was assaulted and killed, after which his money, phones, and valuables were “shared by those who killed him”.





He said, “The irate youths who followed his car to the abandoned mining pit filled with water on many tricycles popularly known as “Keke NAPEP” jubilated for reason best known to them or for mission accomplished.





“He was later buried in a shallow grave in an area popularly known as, “No man’s land” within the community.”

