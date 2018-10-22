Minimum Wage: Labour Threatens To Resume Suspended Strike On 6th November

Published:





The Organised Labour says it will embark on nationwide strike on November 6, if the Federal Government fails to meet its demand on the new National Minimum Wage of N30,000 agreed upon.





Ayuba Wabba, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) made this known in a statement signed with its counterparts, Bobbio Kaigama, President, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joe Ajaero, President, United Labour Congress (ULC) on Sunday.





The Organised Labour had said that the Tripartite Committee on the New National Minimum Wage had concluded its negotiations and agreed on N30, 000 following an appeal made by Organisation Private Sector (OPS) as what they could afford.





The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige at the end the Federal Executive meeting, while briefing newsmen, had said that the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage was yet to conclude its negotiations.





Governors had made a proposal of N20,000 while the Federal Government had offer of N24,000.





The Federal Government had also initiated a clause “No work, No pay” during strike.





According to Wabba, we the organised labour in Nigeria having not seen any sign that this government is willing to demonstrate honour and integrity in relating with Nigerian workers and masses.





“So, we have resolved to organise a one-day of National outrage and mourning, which would be used to sensitise Nigerians on our plight and on the issues at stake.





“This shall take place in all states of the federation including Abuja on Tuesday, the 30th day of October, 2018 and a meeting of various organs of the Unions will hold as appropriate.





“On Friday, Nov. 2, a Joint Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting of all the Labour Centres in Nigeria shall hold to receive reports and make final preparations for our ultimate engagement with the Federal Government on this matter.





“This is the first time in the history of this nation in recent times that such meeting will take place and this goes a long way to show the seriousness with which Nigerian workers and its leadership hold this matter.





“If nothing is responsibly done by the Federal Government to meet our demands, on Monday, Nov.6 we shall embark on a nationwide strike,’’ he said.





He added that this would compel the government to show more sensitivity to the plight of Nigerians and the suffering that is decimating our people on daily basis.





Wabba also called on Nigerians and workers not to be discouraged in the struggle for the new National Minimum Wage.





He explained that it was not true that organised labour had proposed N30,000 as the new national minimum wage.





The NLC president, however, said it was time for the OPS to rise to the occasion by telling Nigerians what transpired in that meeting.





Wabba added that they should tell Nigerians whether there was a motion that was seconded on a final figure.

