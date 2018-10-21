Military To Commence Another Python Dance In South East

Published:





The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said on Saturday that the military would conduct another round of Operation Python Dance in the South-East, since there were clearer indications that the founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has resurfaced from his hideout.



The military authorities also said the court would take necessary steps to continue his prosecution.



The Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen John Agim, said the conduct of Python Dance in the South-East region was necessary to combat any form of kidnapping and armed robbery as the end of the year neared.



The Defence spokesperson added that the military would launch a fresh operation in the region this year to ensure peace.



He said, “Our responsibility is to ensure that there is peace and security in the South-East region and that is the essence of Operation Python Dance.



“We are going to have another operation this year. It is to ensure that we don’t allow what happens in the North-East to happen again.





“We are having multiple operations. The court will now know the true situation of things. We said at that time that Kanu ran away, but people said the military kept him in custody. It was propaganda.”



Meanwhile, the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will on Sunday address a world press conference to narrate “the shocking tale of how he made it alive.”





This was made known by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a lawyer who heads the legal team of the leader of the outlawed group.





In a statement released on Saturday, Ejiofor stated that he had spoken to Kanu.





This comes ahead of the November 14 hearing of Kanu’s trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja.





Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe and others, who stood bail sureties for the IPOB leader in April last year, are expected to return to the court.





They are to appear before Justice Binta Nyako to show cause why they should not be made to lose their N100m bail bonds which they entered into to secure Kanu’s bail, if they are unable to produce the IPOB leader.





Kanu was being prosecuted by the Nigerian Government before he went missing on September 14, 2017, following a military invasion of his home in Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia state.

