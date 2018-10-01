MASSOB Opposes Bianca Ojukwu’s Senatorial Bid

Published:





The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has asked Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu to withdraw from the Anambra South Senatorial race.





In a statement made available to journalists in Awka, the Anambra State capital by MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu on Sunday, the group enjoined delegates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance to vote against Bianca in the party’s primary scheduled for October 2 in the event she insisted on contesting.





The separatist group contended that exposing Ojukwu’s widow to the murky waters of Nigerian politics was not in the interest of the Igbo.





MASSOB said Bianca’s election to the Senate would open the gate for the enemies of Igbo to attack her and by extension insulting the Igbo.





The group’s statement read in part, “For the sake of high respect and regards Ndigbo have for Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, his widow, Iyom Bianca should not engage in partisan politics.





"Bianca’s presence as a senator will directly attract vicious insults, political attack and mesmerization from Hausa/Fulani senators who have no regard for Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.





"They will insult her like Tinubu’s wife on the floor of the Senate. By virtue of being the wife of Eze Igbo Gburugburu, Iyom Bianca Ojukwu is like the Queen’s mother of Igbo land whose integrity, royalty and respect should not be undermined or mesmerized by political ambitions.





"We in MASSOB loves and are loyal to the wife of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. She is a representative of Ndigbo in every affairs of our life. She can’t aspire to represent political interest of a section of Anambra State,” the statement added.

