Married Politician Reacts To Video Allegedly Showing Him With 5 Naked Women

A Brazilian politician has reacted to a viral video purportedly showing him having sex with 5 women in a hotel room.





60-year-old Joao Doria, candidate for Governor of Sao Paulo in Brazil, bears a striking resemblance to a naked man seen in a viral video engaging in sexual orgies with multiple women.





But the married father-of-three has denied that he is the man in the footage which went viral just days before the polls open. He believes it is the work of his political opponents to make him look bad.





Viewers have been split 50-50 on whether or not Doria is in fact the man seen beaming as a woman performs a sex act on him while other topless women giggle around him.





He has since posted a video statement on Facebook flatly denying it was him and calling for a criminal investigation.





With his wife of 26 years, Bia, by his side he said: “Today, I saw a shameful video on social networks, produced by someone who only wants to inflict evil on me and my family.”





The Brazilian Social Democratic Party candidate branded it “a grotesque production” and “fake news” before adding: “I asked a criminal expert to verify these images. I also asked for criminal prosecution of the authors of this video.





“I regret that the campaign in Sao Paulo has reached that level. I refute this with all my energy.”





Doria’s opponent , França, 55, was quick to rubbish claims he had anything to do with the video saying on Twitter: “It is unfortunate that Doria makes this accusation that is almost as serious as the violence of which he is a victim."

