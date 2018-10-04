Many Feared Dead As Another Fuel Tanker Explodes In Ondo State

Published:





A petrol tanker loaded with fuel has gone up in flames, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.





The accident occurred when the tanker tried to avoid colliding with another car.





It lost control and immediately exploded when it fell.





The accident occurred few meters away from an NNPC filling station on the ever busy Onyarugbulem junction which links Shagari village along the Owo-Benin expressway, Akure.





As of the time of filing this report, sources said that people were trapped in the raging inferno, which they said also affected some buildings by the roadside.





He said:“The tanker was on a high speed when a Toyota Corolla car suddenly crossed the road; as the tanker driver was trying to avoid hitting the car, he swerved off his lane and the vehicle fell on the car; it caught fire immediately.





"Although, we don’t know the figure of those involved, I am very sure that the occupants of the Toyota car that hit the petrol tanker have been burnt into ashes.”





The eyewitness added that it took many hours before the men of Ondo State Fire Service arrived the scene to put it out.

