Man Rescued From Lagos Lagoon After Attempt To Commit Suicide

A yet-to-be-identified man was on Tuesday rescued from the Lagos lagoon after he allegedly jumped in from the Third Mainland Bridge.



The incident attracted a crowd of passers-by, who stopped on the bridge to catch a glimpse of the man.





The man was rescued by some fishermen and officials of the State Waterways Authority.



Why he attempted suicide is unknown. However, Channels Television reports that he has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

