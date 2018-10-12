Man Electrocuted While Stealing Electric Cables In Abuja

Published:

A suspected vandal, identified as Isah Yusuf, has been electrocuted in Karu, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.



The deceased who was said to be a Vulcaniser was found dangling on the power lines by Total Academy near CBN quarters, Karu, on Wednesday morning by residents of the area.



He was believed to have been electrocuted around 2am while attempting to vandalise the electric cables and components near a two-storey building.



The incident attracted residents who were shocked by the desperation of the deceased to destroy public utilities to make quick money.



Policemen from Karu Divisional Police headquarters were subsequently invited to evacuate the body which was caught in between the lines on two poles.



It was learnt that the corpse was brought down with a rope and deposited in a morgue.



The General Manager, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Oyebode Fadipe, confirmed the incident, noting that the victim was not an official of the AEDC.



“The victim is not a staff of AED Plc. From preliminary investigations, his name was given as Isah Yusuf and he is from Katsina State. He was described as a vulcaniser. As to whether any accomplice has been arrested, we cannot confirm that as the security agencies have not said so,” he said.



The FCT police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the incident, adding that the case was under investigation.

Share This