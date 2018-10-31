Man Dies After Car Plunges Into Abuja River

Published:





A Lexus SUV plunged into a river behind EFAB estate in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja on Monday, October 29th, leading to the death of a young man simply identified as Kingsley.





According to reports, three persons were in the SUV when the accident happened. The SUV fell off a narrow bridge and landed on its back in the flooded river.





The residents of the area were quick to rescue the occupants. Sadly Kingsley who was the first to be rescued, ran back into the water as he kept shouting that his Uncle was in the water. He was however swept away by the high current in the river. After many hours of searching the water by divers, his body was found.





An eyewitness who gave an account of what happened, said, “I was hearing a shout from my room; so, I came out and saw people trying to bring the driver out of the vehicle.





We had to smash the windscreen to bring him out of the car but in the process of doing that, he was beginning to drown and we managed to bring him out and took him to the hospital, but the third guy who was in the back seat drowned and we couldn’t find him.”

