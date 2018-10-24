Another Man Climbs Tall Mast In Adamawa,Vows To Commit Suicide Within 12 Hours If Buhari Doesn't Resign

Published:

An unidentified man has climbed Billboard Hanger in Adamawa State, Vowing to commit suicide except President Muhammadu Buhari resigns as President of Nigeria within 12 Hours





He threatened to fall off after 12 hours if Atiku Abubakar does not show up to assure him of Buhari's ouster in 2019.





"I will remain here for 12 hours to show my discontent, and someone not less than Atiku must come here to assure me that this government must be sacked in the forthcoming election,” he said.





This is coming barely few weeks after another man did a similar thing in Abuja

Share This