Man Arrested For Producing Fake Alcoholic Drinks In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Emmanuel Nwodu, 38, of Fagba, Iju, Lagos for producing and distributing fake alcoholic drinks in the state.





A statement released by the state police command's spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, states that the suspect was arrested by a team of police officers led by the Divisional Police Officer, Pen Cinema Division, SP Pius Edobor, along Mosalashi market, Sango Agege, with two cartons of alcoholic drinks suspected to be adulterated. On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he produces the drinks in his one room shop at Mosalashi market, Agege.





He later led operatives to the said shop at Mosalashi market where he concoct the drinks. A search warrant was executed and the following items were recovered therein: two 30 litres of chemical suspected to be ethanol, two cartons of Elders Aromatic Schnapps suspected to be fake, fifty one (51) small bottles of Chelsea dry gin suspected to be fake, thirty-five (35) pieces of Chelsea cork, five(5) labels of Lords, Chelsea and Elders alcoholic drinks.





The suspect was charged to court yesterday, 3/10/2018.





Recall that on April 3, 2018, at Ajuwon market, Mushin, the Command arrested and prosecuted a 55-year-old trader, Benjamin Ojukwu, involved in the production and distribution of fake wine and alcoholic drinks. Also, on April 11, 2018, the Commissioner of police, CP Edgal Imohimi, led operatives to arrest the owners of an illegal brewery, valued over one hundred and twenty million Naira (N120,000,000.00) where fake stout and malt drinks were produced at Igbogbo Bayeku area of Ikorodu. The factory was subsequently closed by the authorities.





The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State has directed all Area Commanders Divisional Police Officers and Heads of investigating outfits in the Command to take the issue of public safety and security seriously by looking out for those behind this type of trade and ensure their arrest and prosecution. He hinted that the preponderance of kidney diseases and other diseases of the vital organs, may not be unconnected with the intake of these adulterated products produced by these unscrupulous individuals.





Meanwhile, the CP reminds Lagosians to always contact the the Command whenever they notice anything untoward in their environment for prompt action, on these telephone numbers:





1. CP Imohimi Edgal, Commissioner of Police Lagos State 08033040870





2. DCP Ayuba Elkanah Nabuni Deputy Commissiner of Police Administration 08033422152,,

3. DCP Muhammed Ali Ari, Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations 08073666669





4.ACP Mohammed Danladi, Area Commander A, Lagos Island 08034668470

5. ACP Sani Sabo, Area Commander B Apapa 08038452224

6. ACP Godwin Eze, Area Commander C Surulere 08023407772.

7. ACP Akinbayo Olasoji, Area Commander D Mushin 08037140083

8. ACP Yusuf Ajape, Area Commander E Festac 08037073372

9. ACP Ibrahim Zungura, Area Commander F, Ikeja 08052058001

10. ACP Arumse J.D, Area Commander G Ogba 08033464144

11. ACP Miller Dantawaye, Area Commander H, Ogudu 08036695572

12. ACP Felix Oben, Area Commander J Elemoro 08033320682

13. ACP Hope Okafor, Area Commander K Morogbo 08026279242

14. ACP Ishola Olarenwaju, Area Commander L Ilashe, 0810321160

15 ACP Agbaminoja Toyin, Area Commander M Idimu 08081776484

16. ACP Mohammed Ahmadu, Area Commander N Ijede 08055554664

17. ACP Abdulsalam Gazali Alade, Area Commander P Alagbado 08033539984

18. CSP Chike Oti, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), 07065246927

Share This