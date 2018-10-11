Makarfi Breaks Silence On PDP Presidential Primary,Thank Supporters

Published:





A Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has appreciated his supporters across the country, for the faith, confidence and commitment shown to his presidential ambition.





In a statement issued by his spokesman, Mukhtar Dahiru Sirajo, Senator Makarfi said, “Though the groups are too numerous to mention, but several individuals, political, religious, traditional, students, youth and women groups as well as the various social media platforms, set up even without his knowledge and so many others are highly appreciated.”





Makarfi urged them to maintain their faith in the promise of this country by continuing to work tirelessly for its progress in whatever way possible.





He told them that “though the election did not go our way, all hands must be on deck to ensure that the Country and Party are the eventual winners.”





“Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi wishes to convey his most sincere appreciation and gratitude to Almighty Allah for the peaceful and successful conclusion of the PDP convention in Port Harcourt, which culminated in the emergence of Wazirin Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON as the Party’s flag bearer.





“It is a fact that long before the convention, in fact, ever since he threw his hat into the ring of the quest for the nomination, Senator Makarfi had, at every turn, made it clear that that the contest, to him, was not a matter of life and death, believing in, and submitting to the prerogative of God to bestow power on whomsoever He wished.

Share This