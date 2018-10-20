Magnus Abe Dismisses Reports Of Leaving APC

Published:





Senator Magnus Abe has denied reports of him switching from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The APC faction led by the lawmaker representing Rivers East in Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber and that led by the Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi have been at loggerheads over who controls the party in the state.





“How can I leave my father’s house and deny my inheritance?” He was quoted to have said.





“We built the house with our tears, our sweat, and our blood.”





The Abe-led faction had held an indirect primary that produced him as the party’s candidate while the Amaechi-led faction had conducted a direct primary from which Tonye Cole emerged as candidate.





The national body of the APC, led by Adams Oshiomhole, had backed the indirect primary that produced Tonye Cole.

