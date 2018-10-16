Mad Man Arrested For Receiving Credit Alert Of 1.5Million Naira On His Phone

Published:





A man pretending to be mad has been arrested by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officials in Akure, Ondo state, on suspicion of being a kidnapper.





The suspect, simply identified as Dele, was arrested on Monday around the Isikan area in the capital city.





The supposedly mad man was seen wandering the area alone and acting funny, witnesses told Sahara Reporters. His action aroused the interest of residents and they immediately called for active vigilance.





The eyewitness said the culprit was quickly surrounded and handed over to the officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). When the fake mad man's phone was searched, they saw a credit alert of N1.5 million.





Pedro Awili, the Commandant of the NSCDC in Ondo State, confirmed his arrest on Tuesday afternoon. Awili said the culprit was handed to the Corps' Quick Respons Squad (QRS) for immediate arrest.





He later paraded the arrested culprit and seven other criminals for various offences before journalists at the command's Alagbaka office.





Awili told newsmen:





The QRS team of the Command on October 15 arrested one Dele who was pretending as a madman at Isikan area of Akure with Itel phone.





When our men arrested him and checked his mobile phone after some few seconds, he got a payment alert of N1.5 million into his account.





Immediately the alert entered, he forcefully collected the mobile phone and smashed it on the floor. We went to repair the mobile phone to know and ascertain the person that sent the money to him and the persons he is working for.





The Ondo NSCDC boss said the suspect belongs to a gang of serial kidnap syndicate terrorizing people and innocent residents of the state. He vowed that the command would investigate the case to a conclusion and ensure justice is properly served on the culprit and his cohorts in the state.

