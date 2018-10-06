Loverboy Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing 18 Years Old Girlfriend To Death

Published:

Unidentified persons have reportedly killed a girl identified as Oluwaseun Ajila in Ijoka area of Akure, the Ondo State capital on Thursday evening.



Sources said the 18-year-old deceased was stabbed to death by her assailants.



It was learnt that the girl’s mother , Mrs. Yemisi Ajayi, raised the alarm over the incident when she returned from work on the fateful day.



A source said: “The mother of the deceased returned from work, and met her daughter’s lifeless body on the floor in a pool of blood. She immediately called the attention of the neighbours to it.



“ There were wounds on her body which indicated that someone must have fought with her inside the room and stabbed her to death. “



The police have since arrested Oluwaseun’s boyfriend, Ebenezer Adedimola, over the incident.



Confirming the incident, police spokesman, Femi Joseph, said the late girl’s mother reported the matter to the police.



He said: “The bereaved mother suspected her daughter’s boyfriend, because he had a misunderstanding with the girl recently.”



He added that investigation had commenced on the incident, and that perpetrators would be brought to book.

Share This