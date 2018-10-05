Liberian Man Accuses Nigerian Senator Of Physical Assault

Published:





A Liberian man has accused a Nigerian senator of physical assault.





Nana Doe claims he worked for Erhiawarie Eferakeya, a Delta State Senator, but he wasn't paid for his six months of service.





He claims that when he asked for his pay, he was brutally beaten.





He wrote on Facebook:





R work for dis man for 6 month he didn't pay me,when I ask for my money he sent boys on me,because I'm form Liberia ,I will not do anything to him,he can even kill me noting will come out of it .he was a senator in Delta state Nigeria ,his name is Erhiawarie Eferakeya









