Legendary American Wrestler Dick Slater Dies At 67

World Wrestling Entertainment and National Wrestling Alliance have confirmed the death of former wrestler Dick Slater.





The American, whose cause of death is yet to be known died at the age of 67 earlier yesterday after over two decades of experience in the sport.





He won several titles during his active days in the ring from different promotions including Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling.





Slater was one of the most famous faces within the wrestling world throughout the 1970s, 80s and 90s. He worked for WWE (then known as WWF), WCW and numerous NWA territories likes Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling and Georgia Championship Wrestling. "Dirty" held numerous championships such as the US, tag-team and TV titles.

