Lebanese Man Arraigned For Not Declaring $105k, €65k At Kano Airport

Published:





EFCC has secured the conviction one Haytham Aldahrah, a Lebanese who was arrested at the Kano airport while on his way to Cairo, for refusing to declare the sum of $105k and €65k to the Nigeria Customs Service.





When the convict was arraigned on the 16th of October, 2018, he pleaded not guilty to the two count charge but later changed his plea on the 18th of October, 2018, from not guilty to guilty.





In view of his latest plea, Justice Allagoa sentenced the convict to forfeit 50% each of the undeclared sum he was found with. The total amount forfeited to the Federal Government amounted to $52,550 and €32,250.

Share This