Leader Of Outlawed IPOB Nnamdi Kanu Set To Address Members On Sunday

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will on Sunday make a live broadcast.





Kanu had on Friday come out of hiding, nine months after the military invasion of his community in Abia State, southeast Nigeria.





This was announced by the Deputy leader of the separatist group Uche Mefor with Kanu spotted praying in Jerusalem, Israel.





It was gathered that Kanu would speak to members of his outlawed group by 6pm, when he would detail what happened after the invasion in 2017.





This is coming a week after Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state assured the people of Afaraukwu Ibeku Autonomous community (Nnamdi Kanu’s community) that their traditional ruler, Eze Israel Kanu (the IPOB leader’s father), that Kanu was alive and well and would return home soon.





The Abia governor had said that governors in the southeast were working hard to ensure the return of Kanu.

