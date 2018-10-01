Lazy Nigerian Youth Organization Expresses Support For Atiku Abubakar

Published:



A pan-Nigerian youth organization, Lazy Nigerian Youth has expressed support for Atiku Abubakar’s presidential bid.





In a statement signed by the group’s coordinator, Soji Onyema, the organization said Atiku Abubakar’s campaign and policy documents are pro-Nigerian youth.





The PDP presidential front runner , the group said, has consistently identified Nigerian youth not as lazy but as “ resilient, resourceful and rearing to do great things but their dreams and aspirations are consistently undermined by a broken educational system, a lack of access to jobs and opportunities as well as difficulty in accessing credit to set up businesses.”





The group went on to add that the former Vice President has expressed an unequivocal support for young Nigerians of whom he has said their “their talents and creativity are Nigeria's greatest asset, and their hopes and aspirations will shape our nation's future.”





Soji Onyema said “Our support for Atiku Abubakar is hinged on two core points. First, he has shown that his campaign is issues based. A visit to his http://atiku.org/policydocument will show you a politician who does not only understand the problem of Nigeria but has taken time to articulate solutions. Secondly, his contextualization of the issues around the youth shows a man who is genuinely interested in helping the Nigerian youth stake a claim in the Nigerian project.”

