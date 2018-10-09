Lawyer's Absence Stalled Trial Of Billionaire Kidnapper Evans Again

Published:

The trial of suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans, at a Lagos High Court, Igbosere, was stalled yesterday, following the absence of his lawyer.



At the resumed proceedings, the court heard that Evans’ counsel, Mr. Olarenwaju Ajanaku, sent a letter that he would not be available, and asked for an adjournment.



Evans is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and attempted murder before Justice Adedayo Akintoye.



In the first charge, Evans is being tried with Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba.



In the second charge, he is standing trial with Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba.



At the last adjourned date, a fifth prosecution witness, Izuchukwu Ezeuko, told the court how he travelled from Lagos to the Southeast to give $1 million ransom to the suspected kidnappers of his employer.



Ezeuko, a manager in Mr. James Uduji’s firm (the victim), gave evidence before Justice Akintoye.



He said he agreed to travel to the East to save his boss.



Ezeuko narrated how he paid $1 million ransom in two tranches of $800,000 and $200,000 to his employer’s kidnappers.



Led in evidence by the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Mr. Adeniji Kazeem (SAN), Ezeuko told the court that on September 7, 2015, his employer came to the factory at Agbara.



He added that about 5 pm, he received a call that his employer, who had left the factory for home, had been kidnapped.



The witness said on October 10, 2015, he received a call from somebody using a private number, who said he should speak with his boss.



The case has been adjourned till October 24.

Share This