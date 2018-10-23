Late Tunde Idiagbon Was A Rare Example Of Loyalty To Fatherland - Buhari

Published:





President Buhari has described the late Major General Tunde Idiagbon as 'a very rare example of what loyalty to fatherland and to a superior should be.





Tunde was strong, loyal and extremely committed to the cause of positively changing the narrative about Nigeria, which the administration set out to do at that time'.





The president spoke yesterday, when he received APC governorship aspirants and members of the party from the three senatorial zones of Kwara State at State House.





He recalled how his former deputy, from Kwara State, who, while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia when the administration was overthrown in 1985, insisted on returning to the country despite the political uncertainty especially as he had learnt that he, as Commander in-Chief at that time, had not been killed in the take-over.





The President added that the late Idiagbon rejected the offer from the King of Saudi Arabia to bring members of his (Idiagbon) family from Nigeria to the Kingdom, as he was his guest at that time, and eventually returned to Nigeria to suffer arrest like he (Buhari) did.





President Buhari further enjoined Nigerians to remain faithful and loyal to the country in all their dealings. "you don’t have to be in uniform to be loyal. What I said long ago in 1984 is still valid today. We have no other country but Nigeria. Others who feel they have another country may choose to go. We will stay here and salvage it together,” he said.

Share This