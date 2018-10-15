Late Chief Judge Among 50 Prominent Nigerians Banned From Travelling By FG

Published:





Professor Innocent Umezulike, the former Enugu State Chief Judge, who was buried last month, is on the list of 50 Nigerians banned by the Federal Government from travelling abroad.





Umezulike, a renowned Professor of Land and Property Law, died in a London hospital on June 26. He was recommended for compulsory retirement by the National Judicial Council in 2016 following petitions against him by an Enugu-based lawyer.





He was later dragged to High Courts in Enugu and Port Harcourt by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and his bank accounts frozen over some of the allegations that brought about his forced exit from the Bench.





Also on the list of those barred from travelling out of the country under Executive Order 6 (EO6) issued yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari are former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), 13 former governors and seven ex- ministers.

