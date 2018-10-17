Lagos State To Shut Down Unlicensed Lottery Operators

Published:





The Lagos State Lotteries Board has stated that it will continue the shut down of unlicensed gaming operators, stressing that the activities of illegal operators are inimical to the growth and development of the gaming industry in Lagos.





General Manager the Board, Seun Anibaba, who gave the warning in Ikeja, added that the Agency has also discovered that some authorised agents offer games from both licensed and unlicensed gaming operators in order to maximise profit.





He implored perpetuators of unlicensed gaming activities to desist from such illegal activities, saying that anyone caught operating without a valid licence will severely be dealt with because such illegal activity is a violation and total disregard for the basic laws regulating the industry in Lagos.





According to him, gaming operators/agents in Lagos State are advised to comply with provisions of Lagos State Lotteries Law to support the remarkable efforts of the State Government in its quest to achieve the status of a globally competitive State.





While noting that LSLB remains committed to continuous surveillance, monitoring, investigation and enforcement as part of efforts to sanitise the sector, Anibaba maintained that it is essential for stakeholders and the public to conform to the gaming laws to achieve the desired objective and vision for the Lagos State Gaming industry.





He, therefore, enjoined stakeholders to cooperate with the Board to achieve the desired growt h in the gaming industry in Lagos State.

