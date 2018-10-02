Lagos APC Primary: Ambode’s Deputy Declares Support For Sanwo-Olu

Published:





Lagos state Deputy Governor, Idiat Adebule, has backed Babajide Sanwo-Olu to defeat her boss, Akinwunmi Ambode, in the ruling APC governorship primary for the 2019 general election.





Ambode is seeking a second term as governor of Nigeria’s most industrialised state but is facing a strong challenge from Sanwo-Olu, who has the backing of the APC hierarchy in Lagos.





Speaking to newsmen at Ward A and D, in Iba Local Council Development Area where she participated in the primary, Adebule said she would endorse the candidate chosen by the party.





"The party has chosen a man and it is that man that I will support and follow,” she said. On her arrival at the ward, some of the deputy governor’s aides came with Sanwo-Olu’s posters and banners.





Accreditation started at the ward at about 10.36am as party electoral officials arrived.bThere was no formal announcement of the results as the accreditation was brief.





Many party members at the venue were seen singing the praises of Sanwo-Olu.

