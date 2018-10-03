Lagos APC Declares Sanwo-Olu Winner Of Lagos Governorship Primaries

Published:

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the governorship primary election held in the State.





Tunji Balogun, the chairman of the party in the state, made the declaration at the state headquarters of the party on Tuesday night.





He said: “We were preparing for the election on the 1st of October before the cancellation was announced. The same thing was done again today but we were in the queue for the most part of the day and I have observed that the elections have been free fair and transparent.





“It was direct primary, truly direct. Human beings were counted, not phones, not ballot papers. It would have been very painful to disenfranchise 1.5 million Lagosians who are members of APC who took part in today’s primary.





“I commend and salute them for their doggedness and forthrightness. The results have started come in and we waited till we got the last result.





“It is my pleasure and delight to announce the result of the election conducted in all the wards of Lagos state. The results are as follows Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, 72,901 votes. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, 970,851 votes.”

