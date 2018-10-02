Kogi Lecturer Slumps And Dies

Published:

A lecturer at the Kogi State Polytechnic, Yakubu Nataala, slumped and died at his residence in Lokoja, Kogi State on Monday, October 1st. The lecturer is said to have been very frustrated since the last time he received salary from the state government was in July 2017.





According to sources, his inability to meet up with his financial needs had been a source of concern to him.





Confirming his death, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Luke Tijan, said although the lecturer had not received his salary for months, information at his disposal indicates that he died from complications from an appendix operation he did earlier.





“We lost one of our lecturers in the polytechnic. He was earlier operated upon for appendicitis. He was among some of the lecturers that had not been paid salaries due to the screening,” he said





The remains of Nataala has been deposited in the morgue.

Share This