Kidnapped Africa’s Youngest Billionaire Regains Freedom

Tanzanian billionaire Mohammed Dewji has been freed by his captors, police said on Saturday.





Dewji was kidnapped a week ago off the street outside a luxury hotel in Tanzania.





The 43-year-old CEO of the METL Group family conglomerate was kidnapped as he arrived for a morning workout in Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam last week.





Forbes estimates his net worth as 1.5 billion dollars, making him Africa’s 17th richest man and its youngest billionaire.





Lazaro Mambosasa, Dar es Salaam’s police commander, told the media that Dewji was abandoned by his kidnappers in the city’s Gymkhana area at 2:30 a.m. local time.





“He was tied legs, hands and face therefore he could not see,” he said.





”He could not identify the abductors throughout the period of captivity,” Mambosasa said. He had only bruises on his hands and feet where they were tied.





“He told us that they treated him very well and gave him food.”





Dewji’s family had offered a reward of one billion Tanzania shillings (440,000 dollars) for information leading to his release, though it was not immediately clear how much the kidnappers had demanded.





