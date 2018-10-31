Keyamo Humiliated On Social Media For Manipulating Image To Rubbish PDP

Published:





Festus Keyamo (SAN), Director of Strategic Communications of the Buhari 2019 Campaign Organisation, has been condemned on Twitter for manipulating images.





Keyamo had posted a photo of a tree growing on a rail track in Gaza, in the disputed area between Israel and Palestine, and passed it off as Nigeria.





He captioned the photo: “This is how trees grew in-between rail tracks between 1999 and 2015.





“Those were the years of ‘Initiation and Started’, when they swallowed all the money but never completed.





“Now, this is the ‘Completion Era’ as the tracks are beginning to roar back to life.” he wrote.





But some social media users decided to research the image and discovered that the photo was first posted online on October 5 by a Chadi Faraj in Gaza and retweeted by A Paulikevich on October 6.





Many commentators then attacked Keyamo for lying and attempting to deceive Nigerians.

