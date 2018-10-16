Kayode Fayemi Sworn In As Ekiti Governor

Published:





Former Minister of Solid Minerals Development Kayode Fayemi has been sworn-in as new governor of Governor of Ekiti State, southwest Nigeria.





Fayemi was sworn in alongside his Deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi, at about 12:20, on Tuesday afternoon by the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Ayodeji Simeon Daramola in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.





Those present at the swearing-in ceremony of the governor were the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Ojaja II, among other dignitaries.





In his inaugural speech, Fayemi said he was ready to transform the state in the areas of agriculture, tourism, infrastructure and education.





He noted that quality health care is important to the people especially the aged and called on residents to join hands with him in achieving the goal.





Fayemi emphasised that he is ready to reclaim the state to achieve greater heights.

