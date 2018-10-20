Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Confirms Trending Video, Says IPOB Leader Will Speak In 24 Hours

Published:





Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has confirmed the authenticity of the video where the Biafra agitator was seen observing spiritual rites in Jerusalem.





In the video, Kanu who was dressed like a Jew, held what looked liked a scripture.





In a statement on Saturday, Ejiofor said he received a statement from Kanu saying that the video was not doctored.





Ejiofor alongside some IPOB members had accused the military of keeping Kanu away from the public since his Abia residence was raided in September 2017.





Emmanuel, a younger brother of the IPOB leader, had asked the military to produce the corpse of Kanu if he had been killed.





In the statement, Ejiofor said Kanu would make a broadcast within 24 hours.





“I woke up yesterday to scintillating news making round the social and online media to the effect that my client (Nnamdi Kanu) was sighted in Jerusalem during a prayer session,” the statement read.





“Initially, I wanted to disbelieve it but for the source, struggling at the same time to come to reality that God has kept to His Promises after the murderous invasion of his home on the 14th day of September 2017, by rampaging Nigerian Soldiers, that saw the horrific blood carnage witnessed in his home on this black day.





“But the God of Isaac, Abraham and Jacob has put enemies to shame, by the development of yesterday. I cannot forget in a haste the anxiety that had enveloped me for this past 13 months .The anxiety over the uncertainty of his safety after my last contact with him on the 14th day of September 2017. A day I can never forget for the rest of my life.





“On the face of this cheerful news staring on my face, I immediately intensified effort to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the video clip. Only, this morning, I received a direct confirmation from my client, hearing once from him after 13 months in captivity.





“I am very delighted therefore, to use this singular opportunity to announce to the world that my client is the very person seen in the pictures/video. That I can confirm authoritatively.





“Furthermore, the shocking tale of how he made it alive once again will be made public in his scheduled world press broadcast to be beamed live within the next 24 hours.”





Ejiofor said Kanu would reveal what happened at his residence during the military invasion.





He expressed gratitude to Kanu’s supporters for their prayers and encouragement while the IPOB leader was away from the public.





“The general public and indeed the world is advised to keep a date with this broadcast. The world will now hear from the horse’s mouth, the gory accounts of what happened in my client’s home on the 14th day of September 2017, only tomorrow,” he said.





“Thank you all for your prayers which had sustained him throughout the period of 13 months in captivity. To His most Mighty name shall all the glory be ascribed unto.





“It’s not yet over for the Nigerian Soldiers, because they are still under a compelling duty to offer explanation to the court why they moved their Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) into the home of my client on the 14th day of September 2017 and the genocidal massacre of over 50 (fifty) members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in my client’s home.”

