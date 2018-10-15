Kano Police Summon Factional PDP Governorship Candidate Over Murder Case

Published:





Kano State Police Command have invited a factional gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Malam Salihu Sagir Takai, over brutal murder of a 70-year-old man.





Spokesperson for the Command, SP Magaji Musa Majia, who confirmed the report on Sunday, alleged that Takai was expected to report to the office of the Commissioner of Police, Rabi’u Yusuf on Monday.





He said Takai’s supporters attacked the victim at Hadejia road roundabout on Saturday.





"Takai’s supporters who accompanied from MAKIA attacked the old man and abandoned him in the pool of his blood. Not only that, they also destroyed any political bill board belonging to other aspirants they came across.





"We invited Takai to the command for questioning and the police will not leave any stone unturned in the course of its investigation. We will not allow the murderers to go scot-free. We will not accept this kind of ugly behaviour.”





Majia said whoever found to have committed the offence would face the wrath of the law.

