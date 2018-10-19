Kano Assembly To Conduct Public Hearing Over Ganduje Bribery Video

Published:





The Kano State House of Assembly will conduct a public hearing over video clips allegedly showing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje collecting bribe.





This was revealed on Thursday by the committee set up by the Assembly to investigate the alleged bribery video clips.





Speaking during the committee’s visit to the state Police Commissioner Rabi’u Yusuf, the chairman of the committee chairman Baffa Dan’Agundi said the public hearing would ensure transparency in the committee’s findings.





According to him, “We have decided to make our investigation open so that the general public will be convinced about the findings of the committee.





"We don’t want a situation whereby a member of the committee or witness will be humiliated or intimidated.”

