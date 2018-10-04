Jos Pond: 30 Suspects Arrested Over Missing Army General

Published:





There are indications that the missing former Chief of Administration, Army, Major General Idris Alkali may still be alive as the task force set up by the Army headquarters has emptied the Jos Du Pond where he was earlier suspected to be dumped but found no trace of the officer.





Now, the Army has confirmed that the task force has arrested 30 persons suspected of having knowledge of the Generals’ disappearance.





A statement by the Army said, 'In continuation of the search and rescue of Maj IM Alkali (rtd) the Chief of Army Staff has constituted a special task force to carry out sting operation aimed at finally locating the whereabouts of the missing senior officer".





“The first phase of the operation involved combing the entire Doi Du Community in Du District of Jos South LGA of Plateau State. 30 suspects were arrested. Weapons recovered from Some of the Suspects include, 3 Locally Made Single Barrel Guns, 3 Locally Made Pistols, 5 by 7.62 MM(SP) RDS, 30 9MM RDS, One Pistol Magazine and an Empty Case.





Others include 4 Knives, One Locally made sword, 3 Cutlasses, One Iron Rotd, 2 pairs of boots, 3 vigilante ID Cards, 5 Motor Cycles, One Tricycle, One Thousand Korean Currency Note, A Wrist Watch, One Power Bank, 25 Assorted Phones, 2 Car Keys, 2 House Keys and A Hoe.





The operation would continue until the senior officer is found.”

