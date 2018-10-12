Job Scam: Trial Of Two NSCDC Officers Commences

Published:





Trial of two employees of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Mainasara Malami and Emmanuel Salihu, accused of duping unsuspecting citizens in the guise of offering them jobs with their agency, got underway yesterday at the Sokoto State High Court, Sokoto with the prosecution counsel, Sa'ad Hannafi Sa'ad leading his first witness, Aliyu Umar Bangu in evidence.





Bangu narrated how the first accused, Mainasara, allegedly defrauded him of over a million naira with the promise that the said sum will be used to secure employment for seven persons in NSCDC.

The witness averred that he paid the sum of N 1,200,000 ( one million two hundred thousand Naira) for 7 slots across different cadres in NSCDC) into the Guaranty Trust Bank Account of Mainasara.





Two documents, statement of the complainant and an undertaking by the accused to refund the complainant in the event that he failed to secure the jobs, were tendered before the court and admitted as exhibits.





IJustice Dogon Daji has adjourned further hearing till 23rd October 2018. The Judge further directed the two accused persons to remain in prison custody pending ruling on their bail applications at the next adjourned date.

