James Ibori loses Appeal Against Money Laundering Conviction In UK

Former governor of Delta State James Ibori has lost an appeal against his conviction in London on Wednesday.





Ibori who was governor of oil-producing Delta State in Southern Nigeria for eight years was arrested and jailed in Britain for laundering tens of millions of dollars in stolen public funds through British banks and properties while he was governor of the oil-rich state in Nigeria.





He had pleaded guilty in a London court in 2012 to a 10-count charge of fraud and money-laundering, involving sums amounting to at least 50 million pounds ($66 million).





Ibori was sentenced to 13 years in prison which he served half way, as is common in the prison system.





The former governor, who is now back in Nigeria, appealed against his conviction; alleging misconduct by British Police and prosecutors, which he argued, tainted the judicial process.





He however lost the case today Wednesday.

