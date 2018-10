Published:





Bobo, the only son of convicted businessman, Fred Ajudua, is set to wed. Bobo, a lawyer, is set to tie the knot with his fiancee, Naomi Giwa. Yesterday October 18th, Bobo and his friends including singer Davido, flew to Ghana for his bachelor's party.





The trial of one-time Lagos socialite and businessman, Fred Ajudua, was heard in June this year. Justice Mojisola Dada of a Special Offences Court remanded Fred Ajudua in prison custody on allegation of fraud.

