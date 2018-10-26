Ita Giwa Dumps APC, Returns To PDP

Published:





Senator Florence Ita Giwa on Thursday announced her return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC).





In a statement released to newsmen, the former lawmaker said she had not seen the kind of confusion she met in APC in spite of the kind of forthright President (Muhammdu Buhari), the party produced in 2015.





Ita Giwa said: “I cannot understand why out of sheer negligence party will not be able to present candidates for elections in several key states nationwide.





“I cannot understand how any party will have in its ranks popular and trusted leaders who can, muster tremendous goodwill for the party and yet treats them with disdain.





“The experience of the supposed recent direct primaries was also a taste of sour experience where factional interests simply allocated figures and manipulated same as votes after shutting out other aspirants in the race.”

