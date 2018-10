Published:





In what seems to be a shot at President Buhari who took over 6-months before naming his cabinet in 2015, Atiku Abubakar has just tweeted;





'If Nigerians elect me as their President, I will not take six months before naming my cabinet. My cabinet will be ready before May 29, 2019, if by the grace of God, you elect me. Our country needs a decisive leader to Get Nigeria Working Again'









