It Will Be Suicidal For Buhari To Return To Power In 2019 – Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, says “it will be suicidal” for President Muhammadu Buhari to get four more years in office.





Tambuwal, a former speaker of the house of representatives, made the comments on Monday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital while meeting with Seriake Dickson, Bayelsa governor, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Darius Ishaku of Taraba state.





The former Presidential aspirant noted that the President is not in charge of the affairs of the country.





According to the Sokoto State governor, it is unacceptable for the country to be “run through proxies”.





The governor expressed his commitment to ensuring that Atiku Abubakar, who beat him to the PDP Presidential ticket, is elected president in 2019.





His words: "The maladministration and the way the country is being run through proxies is unacceptable,” he said.





"President Buhari is not in charge. It will be suicidal for him to return to power for another four years. So, we don’t want a situation whereby that will continue anytime after May 29, 2019.





"We want a situation whereby the President of Nigeria will be hands-on, on issues of good governance, respect for the rule of law and the way this country is governed.





“So, I have given my commitment and I mean it, I am out for it. By the grace of God, we shall support Atiku Abubakar and PDP to win elections throughout Nigeria. I want to reassure you, our party men and women and Nigerians that I am committed to the success and victory of our party at the general elections, come February 2019. We have had a robust and fruitful engagement on the way forward.





"I made my commitment immediately after the convention that I am going to support our candidate, Wazirin Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar 100 percent for us to have victory at the general election. So, I am not wavering, I am not looking back.





"Work has started for us to ensure that the PDP family remains united and other lovers of democracy come and partner with us for us to ensure that we convincingly win this election. It is not about my personal ambition. It is about this country.”

