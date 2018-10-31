IPOB Members Attacked In Anambra, Many Injured

Published:





Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a separatist group in Nigeria, were purportedly attacked by a Vigilante group in Anambra state on Tuesday.





According to report, Anambra Vigilante Group attacked the IPOB Evangelists on the street of Onitsha Main Market, leaving many injured with no casualty recorded.





The attack is coming exactly thirteen days after the leader of the group and Director of radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu resurfaced.





Kanu, who resurfaced in Jerusalem, Israel, said he was “smuggled out” of Nigeria with the help of relatives.







To Advertise Here - Call; 08037217013





In an interview with Israeli TV Channel 1, Kanu said he escaped during the military clampdown on the group.





His words: “When I came out (of prison), I continued to preach to my people and continued to practise my Jewish religion.





“And, one day, the Nigerian army came to my house to kill me. They killed 28 people in their attempt to kill me.





“My people evacuated me before they came to my bedroom. They took me away and smuggled me out of Nigeria.





“I needed some time to recover, which I did and, then, had to make my way to Israel,” he had said.

Share This