IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu To Address His Supporters Again On Saturday

The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, will deliver his second broadcast later today.





A pro-Biafra activist and founder of Family writers Emeka Gift made this known on his Facebook page on Friday.





According to the publisher, Kanu, who was seen praying again at the wailing wall in Jerusalem, Isreal, will address ‘Biafrans’ by 6 pm.





“Fellow Biafrans there is going to be a special Broadcast by The supreme leader of the indigenous people of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Jerusalem, he will address Biafrans tomorrow (today) Saturday, 27th Oct.2018Time: 6 pm Biafra Time.





“Inform your friends and well-wishers to stay tuned! Type yes if you will listen to his broadcast,” he wrote.





CKN News gathered that the IPOB leader who resurfaced in Jerusalem, Israel October 19, addressed ‘Biafrans’ last Sunday, where he spoke on Ayodele Fayose, his bail conditions, his return to Nigeria and more.





In the first broadcast via Radio Biafra, Kanu boasted: “I promised the Zoo that I will be coming to Biafra and I came. I do not recognise the court of the Zoo. I want the people of the Middle Belt to rise and join IPOB.”





The IPOB leader added: “I am coming back to Biafra land soon and I will bring hell with me, the way it has never been seen before.”

