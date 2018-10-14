Invited Guests Shun Ayo Fayose's Farewell Dinner ,Food

Published:

A dinner organised on Friday night by the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, to round off his tenure in office was shunned by the anticipated guests consisting of party faithful, friends and political appointees.



But when contacted, Fayose’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, said the dinner was not boycotted.



He explained that the event had earlier been cancelled on Thursday.





Adelusi said, “The dinner was not boycotted. The committee in charge of the end-of-tenure programme of activities sent out messages on Thursday cancelling the dinner.



“The information did not circulate round because the Ekiti Radio Station, which was supposed to help disseminate the information effectively, is still closed down by the National Broadcasting Commission.



“It was those who did not get the information that came.”



However, the News Agency of Nigeria reports that the dinner, which ought to have begun at 7pm, did not record up to 20 per cent of the expected guests till about midnight



Only journalists, armed security men, protocol officers and band members of a musical group, contracted to perform at the ceremony, were present as of 11pm.



Those absent at the valedictory dinner were members of the state House of Assembly and political appointees of the governor, commissioners and permanent secretaries.



The development resulted in the wastage of food and drinks meant for the guests.



A Government House source told NAN that many of those invited were unhappy with the departing governor for various reasons.



The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that aside from the governor, who paid himself and his deputy lump sums as severance packages, including vehicles, none of the appointees was paid a dime.



“Besides, all the 16 local government chairmen are battling to save their jobs in court, as information was rife on Friday that the incoming governor had concluded arrangements to dissolve the councils anytime after his swearing-in on Tuesday.

