Invest More Into Agriculture - Aisha Buhari Tells Women

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has called on women to deepen their participation in agriculture and make their voices heard.





Aisha said this in Abuja on Thursday at the launching the National Gender Action Plan for Agriculture in Nigeria (NGAP) to mark the International Day of the Girl Child.





She said women participation in farming would help in empowering them even as they should move from subsistent farming to modern agriculture business.





Aisha was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President Hajo Sani who also condemned the killing of an aid worker Hauwa Liman by Boko Haram insurgents.





"As we continue to clamour for greater participation in the political sphere, I am not unaware of the marginalization in the just concluded primaries at the political parties in Nigeria,” she added.





"I am pained because most of them spent their hard earned money to be part of the process.”

