Innoson Motor's Lawyer Escapes Assassination

Counsel to Innoson Nigeria Limited and to Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma, Prof McCarthy Mbadugha was brutally attacked today and left in a life threatening condition by hired assassins who made attempt to his life with guns and matchets.Prof Mbaduga had recently complained about threats to his life over his ability to successfully win various cases for Innoson on the Innoson vs GTB legal tussle.Prof Mbadugha had last week Thursday, October 11th complained to Innoson about an anonymous message of threat to his life and made suggestions on the provision of security.Today while in his chambers, a group of armed assassins, broke into his office and attacked him and left him to bleed to death. But by God infinite mercy, Prof Mbadugha was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently receiving medical attention. Please join us to pray for his speedy recovery.Prof McCarthy Mbadugha has won over six cases in the Innoson vs GTB legal tussle, which includes cases at the Federal High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.Last week, October 10 2018, Justice Olushola Williams of the Lagos State High Court struck out EFCC fraud charge case against Innoson.Cornel OsigweHead Corporate CommunicationsInnoson Group