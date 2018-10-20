INEC Rules Out New Deadline For Submission Of Candidates’ List

Published:





Nigeria’s electoral umpire, INEC, says it will not extend the deadline for submission of list of candidates by political parties for the 2019 general election.





INEC had scheduled the submission of candidates’ names for the Presidential and National Assembly between October 10 and 18.





It also fixed the deadline for the governorship and state assemblies election for November 2.





“The Commission is following its timetable and schedule of activities for 2019 general elections. No extension of deadline for submission,” media aide to the commission’s boss Rotimi Oyekanmi told NAN.





But he did not give the exact number of political parties that met the deadline at the time of this report.





“Over 80 political parties made it, but I am still waiting for the precise number,” he added.

