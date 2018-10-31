INEC Rejects PDP NWC List, Accepts Kashamu’s Candidates In Ogun

Published:





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised candidates of the Buruji Kasahmu faction of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state as contestants for the 2019 elections.





INEC Acting Secretary Okechukwu Ndeche, in a letter dated October 25, told Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP, that the decision was based on a court verdict.





CKN News recalls that the opposition PDP expelled Kashamu, a senator representing Ogun East, and dissolved the faction loyal to him led by ‎Adebayo Dayo.





However, the Ogun East lawmaker went to court and got a ruling in his favour.







Similarly, on October 2, a federal high court in Abeokuta had ordered INEC to accept and process the list of candidates and delegates submitted to it by the Dayo-led faction.





In its letter, INEC said it would recognise candidates of the Dayo faction unless another court sets aside the order.





‎”The Federal High Court in the matters ordered the Commission to recognise Adebayo Dayo led State Executive Committee of PDP in Ogun State and receive list of candidates for the 2019 Governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly Elections from the said committee,” the letter read in part.





“Consequently, the Commission hereby notes the decisions of the Federal High Court in the above-referred cases and will publish the lists of candidates submitted by the Adebayo Dayo led State Executive Committee of Ogun State pursuant to the Orders of the Federal High Court until they are set aside,” the letter added.

